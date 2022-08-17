Nick Pivetta Building Momentum For Red Sox Starters After Win Over Pirates

Pivetta is getting it done for the Sox

by

The Boston Red Sox need their starting pitching to be strong if they are looking to make a legitimate playoff run, and Nick Pivetta is here to help.

Pivetta threw six strikeouts during a scoreless, seven inning performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night, leading the Red Sox to a 5-3 victory.

The Red sox currently sit in fifth place in the American League East but are only four and a half games out of the final AL Wildcard spot which is currently held by the division rival Toronto Blue Jays. If they are looking to close the gap against the Jays then more starting performances like Pivetta’s are going to be necessary.

For more, check out the video above from ?Red Sox First Pitch,? presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

More MLB:

Red Sox’s Matt Strahm Calls Eric Hosmer The ‘Glue In Every Clubhouse’
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto
Previous Article

Reds’ Joey Votto To Miss Remainder Of 2022 Season, Undergoing Surgery
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant
Next Article

Celtics ‘The Fit’ For Kevin Durant Trade? Colin Cowherd Explains

Picked For You

Related