N’Keal Harry Injury: Here’s Update On Patriots-Turned-Bears Receiver

N’Keal Harry just can’t catch a break.

The embattled receiver dealt with injuries throughout his disappointing career with the New England Patriots, and the bad luck apparently has followed him to Chicago.

Harry, acquired by the Bears last month via trade with the Patriots, suffered a potentially serious leg injury during Saturday’s practice. While speaking with reporters Tuesday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed Harry is dealing with an ankle injury and offered a quasi-update on the fourth-year wideout.

“I got one injury update,” Eberflus said at the start of his news conference. “N’Keal Harry, as you guys know, injured his ankle and no timetable to return. But we have to state that based on our rules that we have for training camp. … It is an ankle.”

Obviously, Harry can’t afford to miss any time with his new team. In addition to getting comfortable in Chicago’s offensive scheme, Harry must develop chemistry with second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears will open their preseason schedule Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs.