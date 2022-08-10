Prospect Received In Christian Vázquez Trade AlreHomered Twice For WooSox

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox prospect Enmanuel Valdez has displayed some flashes of power since joining the organization.

The newest slugger in the farm system has racked up two home runs and six RBIs in as many games, including a solo shot in his first game in the Red Sox organization. The 5-foot-9, 191-pound prospect comes with a lot more pop in his bat than his size would indicate.

2 home runs in 3 games for Enmanuel Valdez ? pic.twitter.com/GfiLsgSRnE — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 5, 2022

In a breakout season between Double-A and Triple-A, Valdez is hitting .318 with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 83 RBIs and a 1.001 OPS in 88 games.

The season-long tear he’s been on was enough to catch the eye of chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who parted ways with catcher Christian Vázquez in exchange for Valdez and fellow prospect Wilyer Abreu from the Houston Astros organization.

Bloom explained that he set the bar quite high to sell players at the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and the Astros were the only team to surpass the threshold set for trading an impending free agent. In other words, the Red Sox’s front office appears to have lofty expectations for Valdez and Abreu, who rank No. 28 and No. 29 respectively among the Red Sox’s top 30 prospects after a deadline reshuffling.

While the 23-year-old prospect has played every position except for pitcher and centerfield, he’s much better with a bat in his hand than a glove, as indicated by his impressive offensive numbers. Valdez has spent most of his pro career splitting time between second and third base, which is where the WooSox have been playing him as well (five starts at second, one a third).