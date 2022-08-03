Bill Belichick Of Course Looking Forward To Army-Navy Game In Foxboro

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — There’s a one-billion percent change that Bill Belichick will be at next year’s Army-Navy game.

The 2023 version of the storied college football rivalry matchup will be played at Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots. The game, played annually since 1890, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Belichick’s father, Steve, joined the United States Navy in the 1940s and spent 30 years coaching football and teaching classes at the Naval Academy. Ahead of Wednesday’s training camp practice, Belichick was asked about Gillette Stadium winning the bid for the Army-Navy game.

“I think it will be a great experience for the people in this area,” Belichick said. “It’s a classic. There’s no other game like that. Watching it on TV is great, but being there in person is really special. This is a great venue for it. I think for Navy, it’ll be a great opportunity to travel obviously, but see the things that are important to the Navy: Newport, the Navy Yard in Boston, things like that. It’s just kind of a lot of Navy connections here in this general area.

“I think that they plan some events and things like that. I’m not sure exactly. It’s not really my thing but it sounds like it’ll be more than just a game for Navy to make the trip up here. It’ll be environment, great opportunity and it’ll be great for the fans in New England to see that class. It’s really a classic.”

Belichick never has shied away from his Navy fandom and admiration for the U.S. military. And while Belichick surely has respect for both programs, it’s fair to expect he’ll be rocking Navy colors once gameday finally arrives.

“I know who I like and I know who I’m pulling for,” he said. “No doubt about that.”