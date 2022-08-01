What Patriots Players Said About Bill Russell After Monday’s Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The death of Bill Russell was a popular topic after Monday’s New England Patriots practice, and for good reason.

Russell, who died Sunday at 88 years old, was a towering figure not just in the history of the Boston Celtics, but also in the history of North American professional sports. His accomplishments off the court might’ve surpassed those he accomplished on the hardwood — and that’s saying a lot, considering we’re talking about an 11-time champion.

After the Patriots wrapped up their first padded practice of training camp, special teams captain Matthew Slater was asked about Russell.

“It’s really hard to put into words what someone like Bill Russell has not only meant to this city, but has meant to professional sports, has meant to Black athletes, and just the progress that we’ve seen in this country over the last 60 years or so,” Slater said. “When I think of Bill Russell, I don’t think of necessarily the championships or the Celtics and the winning — which is a legacy that speaks for itself. I think of what he did for Black athletes. And I’m a beneficiary of the actions of men and women like Bill Russell, who were willing to step out on a limb and advocate for Black athletes and Black Americans, and really push for change, push for equality.

“I can’t imagine having to have gone through some of the things that he had to go through, especially early on in his life and his career. You know, the reality is that he wasn’t even really seen as a full citizen of this country when he started his career — certainly when he started his life. So, really think about that, a couple generations removed from Black Americans really being seen as less than Americans. So, when I think about Bill Russell, I celebrate that part of his legacy more than anything else.”

Slater added: “I wouldn’t be here doing what I am doing today without men and women like Bill Russell.”

Safety Devin McCourty also spoke about Russell.