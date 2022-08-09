Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Important Starter Joins Absence List

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. –Tuesday saw the New England Patriots again enjoy strong practice attendance, albeit with one addition to the absence list.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, who was limited Monday afternoon, was absent for Tuesday’s training camp practice. The fifth-year tackle mostly has worked at right tackle this summer with occasional appearances at left tackle, the position he played the first four seasons of his career in New England.

It’s unclear what kind of injury Wynn could be dealing with.

Here’s the full Patriots absence list:

OT Andrew Stueber

RB James White

OT Isaiah Wynn

Neither Stueber nor White have practiced all training camp. The former’s injury situation is unknown, while the latter is working his way back from major hip surgery. Tuesday was Wynn’s first absence of training camp.

Worth noting: Tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene were limited and spotted running through conditioning drills on the lower practice field. Asiasi left Monday’s practice with an undisclosed injury.