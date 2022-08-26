Patriots Rumors: How Much Mac Jones, Starters Will Play Against Raiders

NESN Logo Sign In

It sounds like Mac Jones and other Patriots starters will, in fact, get one final preseason tuneup.

Jones and other New England regulars are expected to play in Friday night’s preseason finale with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. It’s unclear how much the starters will play, but Reiss said top players will see “minimal time.” So, expect a few series at the most.

Here’s his full report:

Game day. Patriots at Raiders in preseason finale (8:15p ET).



The expectation is for Mac Jones and most top players to see minimal time.



They got a lot of good work in two productive joint practices this week. Thus, it would be a surprise to see a lot of them tonight. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 26, 2022

The Patriots and Raiders gathered for two joint practices this week in Henderson, Nev. You can click here for a full breakdown of all we learned over the two days, including the strides made by New England’s struggling offense.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

