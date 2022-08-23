Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Who Missed Raiders Joint Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Patriots enjoyed strong attendance Tuesday for their first joint practice with the Raiders.

The same five players who missed Monday’s practice just outside of Las Vegas also were absent Tuesday, including linebackers Harvey Langi and Ronnie Perkins. Injured wideouts Tyquan Thornton and Kristian Wilkerson both stayed in New England this week.

Here’s the full Patriots absence list:

LB Harvey Langi

LB Ronnie Perkins

WR Tyquan Thornton

WR Kristian Wilkerson

OT Andrew Stueber

Stueber, a seventh-round draft pick, hasn’t practiced all summer and reportedly could miss his entire rookie season.

The Patriots and Raiders will conduct another joint practice Wednesday before enjoying an off day Thursday. The two teams will square off in a preseason matchup Friday night.

