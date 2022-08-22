Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Rumored Trade Candidates Return

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots saw multiple notable players return to practice on Monday.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, tight end Hunter Henry and offensive tackles Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown all were on the field at the Raiders’ practice facility, according to Bob Socci of 98.5 The Sports Hub. New England is in the Las Vegas area this week for a pair of joint practices and a preseason matchup but held its own practice Monday.

The Patriots reportedly have been fielding trade calls on Wynn, who’s either been limited or inactive for two weeks. Bourne isn’t dealing with an injury, as far as we know, but was a surprise inactive for last Friday’s preseason win over the Carolina Panthers. The productive, energetic receiver has endured an increasingly disappointing training camp and is starting to pop up in trade rumors.

Brown got a night off against the Panthers whereas Henry had been out since suffering an undisclosed injury during last Tuesday’s joint practice with Carolina.

Fellow offensive linemen Justin Herron, Andrew Stueber, Yasir Durant and Bill Murray all missed practice time last week and also missed the Panthers game. It’s not yet clear whether any of them practiced Monday.

We’ll update this story with the full Patriots attendance report if/when it becomes available. NESN.com will provide on-site coverage of Patriots-Raiders joint practices on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

