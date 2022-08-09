Patriots Training Camp Observations: Everything We Saw In 10th Practice

The Patriots do have one new injury situation worth monitoring, with Wynn leaving the main field shortly after warmups to work on a side rehab field with strength and conditioning coach Moses Cabrera.

Wynn projects as New England’s starting right tackle after switching over from the left side this offseason. Justin Herron replaced him on the first-team offensive line.

Montgomery, who’s seen a lot of reps in White’s third-down role this summer, participated in the early portion of practice but did not take part in team drills and appeared to leave the field before the two-hour session concluded. The reason for his absence was unclear.

INJURY REPORT

Tight end Devin Asiasi exited toward the locker room midway through practice and did not return. The nature of his injury hasn’t been reported, but it reportedly is not considered serious.

PLAY OF THE DAY

One of the Patriots’ few offensive highlights Monday came courtesy of wide receiver DeVante Parker, who Moss’d slot cornerback Jonathan Jones for a touchdown in 7-on-7 drills.

Those were the kind of highlight-reel catches we saw early in camp from Parker. The trade acquisition had been quiet in team drills of late.

ASSORTED NOTES

— The No. 1 takeaway from Monday was the ongoing struggles of the Patriots’ offense, which turned in its worst practice of training camp. For a full recap of everything that went wrong for Mac Jones and Co. on Day 10, click here.

— Starting center and co-captain David Andrews spoke to the entire offense for several minutes after practice, delivering what appeared to be a fiery address that didn’t end until well after defensive players had begun their post-practice news conferences.