Potential Celtics Target ‘Makes Sense’ According To NBA Assistant Coach

The Boston Celtics have already added to their Eastern Conference title-defending roster this offseason, upgrading their depth with the acquisitions of Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari. However, is Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens finished?

Heavy.com’s NBA writer Sean Deveney spoke with one assistant coach of a Western Conference organization, asking about one particular veteran and his potential fit with the Celtics this upcoming season.

“(Justice) Winslow makes sense as a fourth or fifth wing off the bench on a good team but not on a team that is probably a 10 or 11 seed,” Deveney was told. “Chauncey (Billups) really likes him so that might keep him around, but if they start selling off pieces, he’d be one of the first to go.”

Winslow is no stranger to having his name linked to Celtics rumors. Back in 2015, the Celtics were heavily in on Winslow during NBA draft night — reportedly offering six draft selections, including four potential first-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets. Ultimately, Winslow would fall to the Miami Heat at No. 10, while the Celtics would select current Hornets guard Terry Rozier at No. 16.

Now 26-years-old, Winslow is a veteran of seven seasons, playing for four teams. Last season, in 48 games played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers, Winslow averaged 5.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists — shooting 42.8% from the field and 59.1% from the free-throw line.