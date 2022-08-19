Red Sox Option Josh Winckowski To Worcester, Reinstate Matt Strahm From IL

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh Winckowski couldn’t seem to find a groove over his last seven starts, and he’ll now get a chance to correct his wrongs with the Worcester Red Sox.

The Red Sox on Friday announced they optioned the right-handed pitcher to Triple-A. Winckowski gave up six earned runs through seven innings in Boston’s 8-2 loss to the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Winckowski has a 6.75 ERA in his last seven starts.

But the Red Sox will get reinforcement back prior to their game against the Baltimore Orioles. The team also announced it reinstated Matt Strahm from the 15-day injured list. The relief pitcher landed on the IL on July 15 with a left wrist contusion.

Strahm had a 3.58 ERA in 33 appearances for the Red Sox before his injury.

The Red Sox look to get back in the win column when they continue their road trip Friday night against the Orioles. First pitch from Camden Yards is set for 7:05 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action beginning at 6 p.m. on NESN.