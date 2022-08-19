Red Sox Have Work Cut Out For Them In Next Three AL East Series

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s hard to believe an August series against the Baltimore Orioles is so important for the Boston Red Sox.

But baseball is weird.

It’s not just the upcoming weekend series that holds a lot of weight for the future of the Red Sox and their standing in the American League wild-card race. It’s the two that follow, as well. After they wrap up in Baltimore, the Red Sox will return home to welcome the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays — two teams Boston has yet to beat in a series this season — to Fenway Park.

Struggles have followed Boston all season, but they have been most prevalent against AL East opponents. The Red Sox did win their series against the New York Yankees last weekend, and technically they won their “series” against the Orioles on Aug. 11 even though it was just one game. But they now have three games against Baltimore and a chance to cover ground in the playoff chase.

If the 2022 Major League Baseball season ended Aug. 19, the Red Sox would be on the outside looking in at the postseason. Boston dropped to five games below the third wild-card spot after Thursday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, only amplifying the importance of the next three series.

What the Red Sox can’t do, however, is play like they did Thursday. They quickly fell behind 2-0 to the Pirates and kind of trudged the rest of the way through the game, not amassing back-to-back hits until the eighth inning.

“We didn’t make adjustments. We didn’t put pressure on (JT Brubaker). From pitch one, he was on the attack and we kept swinging,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after the loss, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. ” … We’re better than this. We didn’t swing at strikes. That’s the bottom line.”