Surging Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela Stays Hot With 405-Foot Blast

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox might have a real budding star developing right under their noses.

Ceddanne Rafaela entered the season as a fairly overlooked prospect who was generally considered a utility player. His breakout season has drastically changed his trajectory, though, and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

The 21-year-old slugger, now at Double-A, hit a massive blast against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday. Rafaela went 2-for-4 in the Portland Sea Dogs’ 6-5 win.

Ceddanne Rafaela blasts this baseball 405ft over the Maine Monster and the Sea Dogs are on the board ? pic.twitter.com/EBJi7Zgwnu — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) August 11, 2022

The ball soared 405 feet and traveled over the “Maine Monster,” which is the Sea Dogs’ equivalent of the Green Monster.

Rafaela is hitting .309 with 28 doubles, seven triples, 18 home runs, 70 runs, 62 RBIs and 24 steals on 29 attempts in 91 games between High-A Greenville and Portland.

At 5-foot-8, 152 pounds, his source of power continues to be a mystery, but it’s proven more than just a fluke. His 53 extra-base hits put him near the top of all minor league hitters. Most impressively, he’s also an above-average defender at multiple positions, including center field and shortstop.