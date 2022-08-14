Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Michael Wacha Returns For Series Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The winner of this weekend’s three-game Yankees-Red Sox series will be decided Sunday night at Fenway Park.

Boston will welcome back Michael Wacha for the primetime matchup. The veteran right-hander is in line to make his first start since June 28 after dealing with a bout of shoulder inflammation. Sunday also will mark Wacha’s first outing against the Yankees this season.

Wacha will be opposed by Jameson Taillon, who is in search of his 12th win of the year. The 30-year-old saw a mixed bag of results in a pair of starts against the Red Sox last month. Taillon was tagged for six runs on seven hits over five innings against Boston on July 10 but limited the Sox to one run in a six-inning outing six days later.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will send out the same starting lineup used in Saturday’s loss, with one exception. Kevin Plawecki is back in the mix to do the catching for Wacha.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Yankees-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (56-59)

Tommy Pham, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Eric Hosmer, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Jarren Duran, CF

Kevin Plawecki, C

Michael Wacha, RHP (2.69 ERA)