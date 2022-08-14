Red Sox Reinstate Michael Wacha Before Series Finale Against Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox reinstated right-hander Michael Wacha from the injured list Sunday prior to their series finale against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Boston optioned left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez to Triple-A Worcester in the corresponding roster move, the team announced.

Wacha will start Sunday night’s game against New York, as Red Sox manager Alex Cora alluded to earlier this week. It will be his first time on the mound for Boston since June 28 as he missed time with right shoulder inflammation, going on the injured list in early July.

Wacha is 6-1 on the campaign with a 2.69 ERA.

He posted a 2.00 ERA in two rehab starts while tossing the first 4 2/3 innings of Worcester’s combined no-hitter earlier this month.