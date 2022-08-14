Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Offense Falls Short Despite Strong Pitching

The Boston Red Sox followed up their heroic efforts on Friday by losing to the New York Yankees, 3-2, on Saturday at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox fell to 56-59, while the Yankees improved to 72-42.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Following Friday’s walk-off win against the Yankees, Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham — responsible for plating the game-winner in the 10th inning — referred to Boston as “resilient.”
Saturday was no different for the most part, however for the Red Sox, they came up short this time.
Pitcher Kutter Crawford started things off on the mound, giving the Red Sox six innings of work while allowing two earned runs off two hits (one two-run homer) while walking four and striking out five. It was a nice bounce-back showing from his last start against the Kansas City Royals, which saw Crawford allow five earned through five innings on the mound.
Amid a pitching battle between Boston and New York, Red Sox reliever John Schreiber ran into trouble in the ninth inning. Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa played small-ball with runners on the corner and one out against Schreiber, bunting down the first-base line and driving in his third RBI of the night for the game-deciding run while also reaching base safely.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Kiner-Falefa connected on his first home run in a Yankees uniform, which knotted the game up at 2-2 in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old shortstop finished 3-for-4 while providing New York with all their offense, coming through with a clutch bunt single to drive in the game-decider in the ninth inning.
— Yankees flamethrower Aroldis Chapman provided New York with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Chapman proceeded to keep the Red Sox hitless through his relief appearance and he also recorded two strikeouts.
— Crawford, who hadn’t exceeded five innings on the mound against the Yankees in three previous starts, gave the Red Sox what they needed from him. Aside from a two-run homer in the fifth inning serving as Crawford’s only blemish, the 26-year-old delivered a quality outing against the division’s best team.
