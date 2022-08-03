Should Red Sox Add Recently DFA’d Dinelson Lamet To Bolster Pitching Staff?

NESN Logo Sign In

While the Boston Red Sox made a number of transactions prior to the Major League Baseball trade deadline, the team did not add a pitcher in any of the deals.

Both starting and relief pitching was a concern for the roster entering the deadline, and remains unaddressed. Dinelson Lamet could aid either one of those groups should the Red Sox claim him.

Lamet, who was fourth in National League Cy Young voting in 2020, was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday after being traded there by the San Diego Padres just two days prior as part of the Josh Hader trade.

The Brewers made a strange decision, but have not turned their back on the former frontline starter.

“Dinelson has a good arm and was included in the trade to help balance out the deal,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns told reporters, as transcribed by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Curt Hogg. “As subsequent transactions played out, the roster fit became a little tougher. We are hopeful we will be able to keep him in our system.”

The 30-year-old right-hander recorded a 9.49 ERA in 12 1/2 innings with the Padres, missing most of the season with right forearm inflammation. He’s back now and still features the tools that made him an elite pitcher just two seasons ago.

Lamet throws his slider primarily with a ridiculous 50% whiff rate and .191 expected batting average against this season. His fastball and sinker both average 95 mph but have been hit hard in his limited innings.