Skylar Diggins-Smith Sidelined As Mercury Stumble Toward Finish Line

The Phoenix Mercury have lost yet another star as they stumble toward the finish of their 2022 WNBA season.

All-Star guard Skylar Diggins-Smith will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season due to personal reasons, the Mercury announced Thursday. Phoenix “intends to sign a replacement player (Friday) and that player will be available to play in Friday’s game.”

Diggins-Smith, 32, is the team’s leader in points (19.7) and assists (5.5) per game this season, earning her sixth trip to the WNBA All-Star Game. She last played on Aug. 4 in a loss to the Connecticut Sun. Though the reason for her leave of absence is unknown, Diggins-Smith was involved in a bench altercation with teammate Dianna Taurasi on May 17, before later sharing a clip of her coach Vanessa Nygaard with the caption including a clown emoji that appeared to be directed at the coach.

In 2022 alone, the Mercury have dealt with the fallout of star center Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia in February on drug charges — including her sentencing of nine years in prison in Russia on Aug. 4 — the contract divorce of star center Tina Charles and a recent injury to star guard Taurasi.

Diggins-Smith has been vocal in her support of Griner.

“This is a human being and our real-life friend and real-life sister,” Diggins-Smith said after the loss to Connecticut, as transcribed by ESPN. “I don’t expect everybody to give a damn. But we really do.

“And we come out here and we’re still supposed to play this (expletive) game. Nobody wanted to even play today. How are you supposed to approach the game with a clear mind, and the whole group is crying before the game? Because you try to honor her and you try to come out and still play hard for her.”