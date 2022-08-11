Here’s First Look At Patriots Rookies In New Numbers Ahead Of Debuts

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ 2022 draft class will get its first taste of NFL action Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

And its members will be sporting updated jersey numbers for the occasion.

Before their preseason opener against the New York Giants, the Patriots announced new, position-appropriate numbers for each of their rookies, who had been sporting numbers in the 50s and 60s since the start of spring practice.

Top pick Cole Strange, for instance, switched from No. 50 to 69 — a decision that’s sure to boost jersey sales at the Patriots Pro Shop. Second-round wide receiver Tyquan Thornton ditched his garish No. 51 for Julian Edelman’s old No. 11, which accentuates his rail-thin frame.

Third-round cornerback Marcus Jones now is No. 25. Fourth-round corner Jack Jones is No. 34. Fourth-round running back Pierre Strong picked up No. 35. Fourth-round quarterback Bailey Zappe adopted No. 4, sharing that number with Malcolm Butler for the time being.

Here’s a look at how some of these first-year Patriots looked in their new digits — which are subject to change before the regular season — ahead of their preseason NFL debuts:

Cole Strange (No. 69) warming up for the Patriots pic.twitter.com/rO5ls9lS9Y — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) August 11, 2022

Tyquan Thornton in his new No. 11 pic.twitter.com/1Es2yoCJDU — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 11, 2022

One player to keep an eye out for tonight: training camp standout / rookie WR Tyquan Thornton. He's wearing #11 w/ rookie numbers being announced earlier today pic.twitter.com/rDNaIIXL2A — Meredith Gorman (@MereGorman) August 11, 2022

First look at rookies Marcus Jones (25) and Pierre Strong (35) in their new Patriots jerseys. pic.twitter.com/eMkFbEQYnm — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 11, 2022

Patriots QBs take the field pic.twitter.com/8WTWAPB7Ax — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 11, 2022

For the full rundown of new rookie numbers, click here.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

