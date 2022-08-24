Sky’s Candace Parker Makes Unbelievable, Unintentional Shot Vs. Liberty

NESN Logo Sign In

The Chicago Sky took the next step in defending their WNBA championship, eliminating the New York Liberty in three games on Tuesday.

In the win or go home matchup, Sky forward Candace Parker rose to the occasion in the high leverage situation, while also delivering one unconventional basket in the third quarter — leaving all in attendance and at home, in disbelief.

Parker began the possession at the top of the key, initially guarded by Liberty forward Natasha Howard. Parker pumped faked a three, then drove by Howard, losing control of the ball in the process, which deflected off Liberty forward Betnijah Laney’s arm, and went in — crediting Parker with the two points.

You can watch the full play unfold below.

Parker, a seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time champion, finished her night flirting with a triple-double. The 36-year-old veteran of 13 seasons scored 14 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field, collected 13 rebounds, and eight assists en route to a 90-72 Sky win.

With the clutch effort, Parker advances to sixth on the all-time WNBA playoff assists list and notched her 100th career block, as tweeted by the WNBA.