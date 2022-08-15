Stephen A. Smith Made Incredible Return To ‘First Take’

NESN Logo Sign In

Stephen A. Smith is back! Incase you were one of the 15 people who noticed he was gone.

Returning from a post-NBA Draft shoulder operation, Smith made his triumphant return to ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday, receiving help from a co-worker to make a spectacle out of the announcement.

“It’s now confirmed. One of the biggest stories is unfolding today,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter announced at the start of “First Take” on Monday. “It’s not the news that Dallas Cowboys fans wanted to hear. Stephen A. Smith is back on First Take, and you know what that means, Holla at your boy!”

Cue the cut to Smith on a boat in New York City rocking a ludicrous orange suit.

“It’s been awhile, y’all.” Smith exclaimed from the boat. “But ya boy is back. I’m sitting here, chilling in New York City, you see the sun came out just for me!”

Smith would be joined by ESPN host Molly Qerim and former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irving on the boat for Monday’s episode. The trio would talk all about the Cowboys and, of course, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets.