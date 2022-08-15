Patriots Finally Ready For ‘First Test’ With Joint Practices Against Panthers

Along the way, the offense has struggled mightily as it works to install a new, McVay/Shanahan-inspired scheme. You know that story by now. And with such a lack of intensity, so much off time and the starters not playing in the preseason opener, the Patriots offense has yet to author a breakthrough training camp moment. The group looked better in the last two practices (separated by nearly a week), but those sessions weren’t full-speed.

Thus, all eyes are on this week’s joint practices and preseason game with the Carolina Panthers, who’ll invade Foxboro for what should be a fascinating few days of football.

The offense will get to go up against a defense that hasn’t been learning its tendencies since spring practices. The defense will get to see how it stacks up against an offense that hasn’t been in neutral for a month. Players won’t be worried about injuring their teammates. There should be far more contact.

“That’s the benefit right there: seeing some different guys, different bodies,” offensive tackle Trent Brown said after Monday’s practice. “Definitely, I think the competition level will go up — it has to, or you’ll get your ass beat out here.”

Brown added: “I think this will be our first test. … Tomorrow will be our first big test. … Tomorrow will be a nice gauge to see where we are and see what we need to do before Week 1.”

Andrews also is looking forward to switching things up in a meaningful way.

“It’s a great opportunity,” he said. “It’s a welcome break to some extent if that makes sense. You kind of come together as a team. You’re no longer going against your defense. You’re no longer doing 1-on-1s against your guys. It’s really the Patriots versus the Panthers. And so, that’s what it’ll be. It’s great competition. It’s ways to see different looks. … It’s great learning experiences.”

With the offense scuffling and fan attendance dwindling, it’s been increasingly quiet at Patriots training camp practices over the last two weeks. The loudest moments came last Monday, when the defense hooted and hollered as it dominated Mac Jones and the first-team offense.