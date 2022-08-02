Twins Acquire Former Red Sox Catcher At MLB Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians have conducted an inter-division trade ahead of the MLB trade deadline involving a former Boston Red Sox player.

The Guardians traded former Red Sox catcher Sandy León in exchange for right-handed pitcher Ian Hamilton. Both León and Hamilton have been assigned to their new squad’s Triple-A affiliate.

León was a part of the Red Sox from 2015 through 2019 and won a World Series with Boston in 2018. Over the entirety of his five years with the Red Sox, his batting average stood at .223. He recorded a total of 118 hits, including 24 home runs.

Since leaving Boston, León has played Cleveland in 2020, Miami in 2021 and returned to Cleveland in 2022. León played in 25 games in 2020 where he batted .136 with nine hits. León took part in 83 games with the Marlins in 2021, recording 37 hits with four home runs.

With the Guardians this season, the 33-year-old played in eight games and hit .133 (2-for-15).