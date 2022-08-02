How Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Reacted To Putting On Astros Uniform

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Vázquez had only ever worn a Boston Red Sox uniform in the majors, so it understandably was a bit awkward Tuesday when the veteran catcher tossed on a Houston Astros jersey for the first time.

“I called my wife on FaceTime, and she saw me with this uniform and went like, ‘Oh my god,’ ” Vázquez told reporters during an introductory news conference at Minute Maid Park. “But that’s the game. I think that uniform that I wore, I gave everything for that city of Boston, everything I’ve got. And we have a lot of good memories together and it’s a new chapter in my book and my career here, and I hope the memories continue here.

“It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be fun right here. So, I’m very happy. I’m very excited.”

The Red Sox traded Vázquez to the Astros on Monday for prospects Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu. The deal marked the end of a 14-year run with the Red Sox for Vázquez, who joined the organization in 2008 and debuted with Boston in 2014.

Vázquez left the door open for a return to the Red Sox in free agency this offseason, as he clearly has fond memories of his time in Boston. But for now, the 31-year-old backstop will acclimate himself to his new surroundings with an eye toward helping Houston get back to the World Series in 2022.

“It was a fun ride with them,” Vázquez said of the Red Sox. “Like I said, great memories in that clubhouse and it was very fun.”