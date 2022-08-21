Watch Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Throw Alley-Oop To Lakers’ LeBron James

NESN Logo Sign In

On Saturday, ex-NBA guard of 20 seasons Jamal Crawford held his “CrawsOver” Pro-Am basketball event, featuring NBA stars such as Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The two, representing all-time NBA rivals when on the floor during the regular season, shared the court as teammates in Seattle.

Thanks to Crawford, we got a snippet of what the two as teammates would look like on the floor.

Tatum led a fastbreak push, with James on the left side, and made the lob pass to which the 18-time NBA All-Star had no issue finishing with his left hand, quickly erupting the crowd in attendance.

You can watch Tatum’s lob to James here, posted by Overtime on Twitter.

Other NBA stars featured in the multiple games played were Dejounte Murray (Atlanta Hawks), Aaron Gordon (Denver Nuggets) and Isaiah Thomas (free agent, ex-Celtic) along with rookies Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic) and Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder).