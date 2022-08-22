Kyle Larson Takes Back-To-Back NASCAR Wins At Watkins Glen

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Larson took his second win of the NASCAR Cup Series season and completed the sweep at Watkins Glen International.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race, where he admitted he “got lucky” after beating out teammate William Byron and Ty Gibbs.

Similar to that race, Larson only led five laps Sunday and beat out teammate and Cup Series leader Chase Elliott on the restart to win the Go Bowling race.

Elliott started from the pole and led 29 laps. He clinched the Regular Season Championship after Stage 1. The Hendrick Motorsports driver earned 15 playoff points and the No. 1 seed for the 10-race playoffs.

“That was really my only opportunity (to go for the lead), I’m not proud of it,” Larson said after the race on his move to beat out Elliott for the lead with five laps to go, as transcribed by NASCAR. “But being in the inside lane, the right lane, being the leader, choosing the left lane, it definitely wins out. But when it gets late in the race, it?s definitely risky.

“I knew that was my only opportunity to get by him. I feel like our cars were pretty equal today. Had a lot of fun after the green-flag cycle trying to chase him down. Kind of burned my stuff up a little bit.

“But the restarts kept me in it and kept our team in it. I’m proud of my guys. Good to get another win here at Watkins Glen and get some more bonus points going into the Playoffs, we haven’t had a lot here this year.”