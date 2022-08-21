Red Sox’s Alex Cora Relives Childhood Memories At Little League Classic

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles are taking part in the sixth annual Major League Baseball Little League Classic on Sunday, giving reason for players and coaches to relive some of their best baseball memories.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was one of those who recalled the important role Little League played in his life, sharing a great story with ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” crew.

“I started playing Little League when I was five,” Cora said, as seen on ESPN’s pregame coverage. “My dad was the founder of the Little League chapter in Caguas (Puerto Rico) in 1969. I lost my dad when I was 13-years-old. At one point in my life I was very mad at life because I lost my dad, but I look back and I’m like, ‘You know what? I had him for 13 years.’

“He took me to the ballpark when I was five and I played in front of him in Dallas and we went to Crystal Lake, Illinois and we went to Marion, Ohio. We went to all these places and we had the best summers of my life.”

Cora’s story is one he shared with some of the teams he met in Williamsport, including Italy, Canada, Mexico and of course, Puerto Rico.