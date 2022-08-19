Wings’ Satou Sabally Nails Buzzer-Beater Beyond Half-Court Vs. Sun

Sabally's deep heave cut the Wings deficit to three points

Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally made the most out the first quarter’s final seconds in Game 1 of the First Round of the WNBA playoffs against the Connecticut Sun on Thursday.

With under four seconds remaining on the clock, Sabally secured a rebound off the missed layup from Connecticut guard Odyssey Sims, following her defensive effort with an insane shot from beyond half-court distance — ending the quarter with the Wings down three, instead of six.

The WNBA wasted no time, sharing the impressive deep heave by the 24-year-old, on their Twitter account.

Sabally, a 2021 WNBA All-Star, finished her third season averaging 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and four assists per game — shooting 39.8% from the field, 23.3% from three, and a career-best 91.4% from the free throw line.

