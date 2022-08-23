Yankees Fan Sets Social Media Ablaze By Using Hot Dog As Beer Straw

NESN Logo Sign In

A staple refreshment combination at a Major League Baseball game is a hot dog and an ice cold beer.

But instead of washing down his footlong with a brew Monday night at Yankee Stadium, one adventurous fan decided to enjoy the items in concert.

While the Yankees and the Mets were battling in the opener of their latest Subway Series, a supporter of the Bronx Bombers had social media buzzing by the bizarre way he took down his beer. The fan bit both ends of his hot dog, drove a vertical hole through it and proceeded to use the punctured frankfurter as a straw for his beer.

You can check out the video of the suspicious sipping in the video here.

The Yankees proceeded to notch a 4-2 win over their cross-town rival, which marked the first time Aaron Judge and company won consecutive games since the end of July. If the aforementioned fan believes in superstition, he might feel inclined to keep slamming hot dog beers for the sake of the team.