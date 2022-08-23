Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Derek Carr After Tom Brady-Raiders News Drops

NESN Logo Sign In

Had it not been for the Raiders’ former head coach, Derek Carr might not be quarterbacking Las Vegas this season.

In fact, the ninth-year pro might have departed the Entertainment Capital of the World years ago.

UFC president Dana White on Saturday revealed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski were on the verge of joining the Raiders in the spring of 2020, but Jon Gruden prevented the blockbuster moves from going through at the 11th hour. Franchise owner Mark Davis wasn’t willing to confirm White’s claim, but Gronkowski said it’s “exactly what happened.”

As such, football fans and media members alike might look at the Silver and Black through a “what could have been” lens this season. It appears Stephen A. Smith will employ that approach, especially as it relates to Carr.

“Derek Carr, you on the clock,” Smith said Monday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “When I hear that Tom Brady could have been a Las Vegas Raider, it provokes me to look at who is a Las Vegas Raider. When I think about Derek Carr, let me be very, very clear. Derek Carr is a good dude by all accounts. When you think about a franchise player and the integrity that he appears to possess and the way he represents a franchise, that is somebody you want to have faith in, OK? You want to have faith in (him). He’s not a scrub, he can play. I don’t want anyone to misconstrue what I’m trying to say.

“But damn it, Derek Carr has never won a playoff game. Been in the league seven, eight years — he ain’t never won a playoff game, OK? …Last year was the first time he had made the playoffs in five years. He’s got a 57-70 record overall. They got to the playoffs once time since then, which was last year. They got beat in the postseason. When I look at Derek Carr, I’m going like this: Right now, Derek Carr might be the worst quarterback in the AFC West. I’m not saying definitively. We’ll see what you do.

“He’s on the clock. I don’t mean it literally, because obviously he just got a new contract extension. If I’m in Vegas and I’m a Raiders fan, I’m like, ‘We could have had Brady and we have you?’ No, bro. You can’t fly under the radar any more after that news came out. That’s where I’m at with it.”