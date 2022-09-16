Aaron Judge To Red Sox: Risky Business Or Crazy Enough To Work?

NESN Logo Sign In

Aaron Judge spoke highly of Boston this week as the Yankees won back-to-back games against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Maybe it was genuine. Maybe it was lip service. Heck, maybe it was a bargaining tactic, with the hope of convincing New York to pony up the cash necessary to retain his services this offseason.

Whatever the case, it was enough to pique curiosity: What if the next time Judge returns to Boston, he’s holding up a Red Sox jersey at an introductory press conference?

Far-fetched? Sure. But an intriguing possibility, nonetheless. And it’s OK for Red Sox fans’ minds to wander a bit as Boston limps toward the finish line in the American League East. A pivotal winter awaits.

The argument in favor of the Red Sox targeting Judge in free agency is obvious: He’s a really, really good player, and Boston could use more really, really good players. Few, if any, have a higher ceiling than Judge — perhaps literally given his gargantuan frame — who’s a total game-changing force.

More specifically, the Red Sox need an infusion of power, something Judge obviously has in spades. Judge left Fenway Park with 57 home runs in his back pocket (after launching two Tuesday night), surpassing the combined total (56) of Boston’s top three home run hitters (Rafael Devers, Trevor Story and Xander Bogaerts).

The Red Sox have hit 136 home runs this season, which ranks 20th in Major League Baseball. The Yankees lead MLB with 224.