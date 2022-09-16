SuperContest NFL Picks: Packers Should Blast Bears In Week 2 'Chicken Dinner' is NESN's entry in the contest by Sam Panayotovich and Mike Cole 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Team NESN is taking part in the historic Las Vegas Westgate SuperContest this season.

Betting analyst Sam Panayotovich and digital content editor Mike Cole are teaming up to pick five weekly NFL games against the point spread. Each winning selection receives one point and ties earn a half-point. The guys went 4-1 last week and are currently tied for 67th place out of 1,597 entries.

The betting lines are released every Wednesday and selections are due by Saturday afternoon.

WEEK 2 #SuperContest LINES 🏈



Be sure to get your picks in by 11:59 pm this Saturday (9/17). Mobile Picks must be in by 9 pm Saturday (9/17) pic.twitter.com/gDSrl481Qs — SuperBook Nevada (@SuperBookNV) September 14, 2022

Here are Sam’s and Mike’s picks for Week 2 of the SuperContest:

Miami Dolphins +3.5 at Baltimore Ravens

MC: The Dolphins are live to win this outright given the Ravens’ injury issues on the offensive line and secondary. Expect Mike McDaniel to get his elite skill players open in space offensively, while a strong Miami pass rush turns up the heat on Lamar Jackson.

New Orleans Saints +2.5 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SP: This line opened Bucs -3.5 earlier this week and it was slammed through the 3 by sharp Saints bettors on Wednesday. It’s no secret that Tom Brady’s offensive line is a work in progress and New Orleans should be able to capitalize, unlike Dallas last week. And don’t sleep on Jameis Winston and that offense with a healthy Michael Thomas.

San Francisco 49ers -9.5 vs. Seattle Seahawks

MC: 49ers. Getting this under the key number of 10 is a win for us. Let’s not overreact to Week 1, either. San Francisco was neutralized by a biblical rainstorm in Chicago, while Seattle played its Super Bowl against Russell Wilson. The Seahawks still would have lost had the Broncos not fumbled on the goal line — twice.

Dallas Cowboys +7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

SP: Dallas isn’t going to be a popular play this week and that’s okay. I refuse to believe that the drop-off between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush is nine points — Dallas went from -2 to +7 when Prescott was ruled out — and would be happy to be proven wrong. If the Cowboys can run the rock and control the clock, they can hang inside the number.

Green Bay Packers -10 vs. Chicago Bears

SP: I hate how much I love the Packers in this spot. Lambeau Field has been a house of horrors for Chicago over the years, especially with Aaron Rodgers under center. Plus, Rodgers is 20-7 ATS all-time against his biggest rival and Green Bay has won and covered 11 straight games off a loss. Don’t be surprised if the Cheeseheads blast the Bears 34-13.

SUPERCONTEST RECORD: (4-1, 4 points)

Thank you to Winners Circle Proxy Service for helping us submit our plays all season long.