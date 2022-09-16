Bruins Notes: Brad Marchand Has Sound Advice For Pavel Zacha

— Fabian Lysell has been impressive ever since he was drafted by the Bruins in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old just wrapped up a successful World Juniors that saw Sweden win the bronze medal, and he was more than ready to get right back to work at Warrior Ice Arena this week.

“I think he’s already ahead of the curve in that department,” Providence Bruins head coach Ryan Mougenel told reporters on Lysell’s maturity, per the Bruins. “I asked him the other day, saw him in the hotel, and he was like, ‘I’m so excited to get to training camp.’ I was like, ‘You just stopped playing at World Juniors three weeks ago.’ That’s refreshing, to see guys love the game as much as he does. I’m excited for him.”

Lysell probably will start the season in the AHL, but new Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t rule out the possibility of him being on the top line if the young prospect can have a strong training camp.

— Jake DeBrusk was on the ice this week and spoke to reporters for the first time since rescinding his trade request. While he didn’t directly say if the move was related to the Bruins relieving Bruce Cassidy of his head-coaching duties, DeBrusk did mention it was an easy decision to make.

DeBrusk figures to rejoin Bergeron on the top line when the season starts — a place where he found success during the second half of 2021-22.

— David Pastrnak joined the Bruins for his first practice Friday. A big storyline facing the forward is his contract and whether an extension will get done sooner rather than later. Pastrnak is in the final year of his deal and can become a free agent after this season. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said over the summer that negotiations were “ongoing,” but nothing has been finalized.

His teammates all feel the same when it comes to keeping Pastrnak in Boston long-term.

“The team wants to get it done and has been very vocal about that. It’s something that we obviously want to happen, but we don’t need to add pressure. If he wants to bring it up, that’s kind of how you leave it,” Marchand told reporters. “If he wants to bring it up, then happy to talk about it. If not, give him the space. We all have to go through it. They’re stressful times. You don’t need guys adding to that stress level. We just need him to score goals for us, we don’t need to throw him off.”