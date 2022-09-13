Bruins Roster Projection 1.0: Projecting Boston’s Opening Night Lineup

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins begin training camp very soon, and from now until October there will be players trying to earn a spot in the lineup.

There will be a few spots open due to injuries that will need to be filled. Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk will not be ready to begin the 2022-23 campaign after undergoing offseason surgery, so players like Jack Studnicka, Oskar Steen, Jakub Zboril and even Fabian Lysell have a chance to see some ice time.

Each week, we’ll release a roster projection. Here is our first one.

FORWARDS

Pavel Zacha–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–Oskar Steen

— The top line isn’t set in stone like it has been in years past, but we do know Bergeron will return to his usual top-line center position after signing a one-year deal in the offseason. New head coach Jim Montgomery already hinted that Zacha would move to the first line, but he also didn’t rule out the possibility of using Lysell there if he has a good camp. DeBrusk played some of his best hockey when he was moved to the top line and there’s no reason to think that won’t continue.

— How good it is to see Krejci back in the lineup after he spent last season in his native Czech Republic? We know the chemistry he has with Pastrnak and he played with Hall during the 2020-21 season. To have these three together for a full season certainly will be a treat.

— Charlie Coyle belongs on the third line. Ex-head coach Bruce Cassidy tried him on the second line last season but he just couldn’t quite find the same success there as he did on the third.