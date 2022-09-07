Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Adding This To Offensive Repertoire

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is looking to add to his array of offensive moves.

The talented three-time NBA All-Star already has a patented side-step and step-back 3-pointer in his arsenal, but he isn’t just resting on that. Tatum is working on scoring off the dribble and displayed how he might do that this upcoming season in a video on Pure Sweat Basketball’s Twitter, which showed Tatum working with shooting coach Drew Hanlen.

.@jaytatum0 is in the lab working on a fake step-back this off-season!

Adding a floater to Tatum’s skill set could come in handy for the 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward. Despite his sturdy and long frame, Tatum’s shown an inability to finish through contact at the rim on a consistent basis. Going to an intermediate floater might be a good alternative for Tatum when he finds his driving lane around the basket clogged up.

Maybe an underrated part of the video is Tatum working on his handle and footwork as well. Tatum’s turnovers became a big issue for the Celtics during their run to the NBA Finals last season — he set the NBA’s record for most turnovers in a single postseason.

It sure is exciting though to see one of the top players in the NBA looking to become even more difficult to guard. Tatum averaged a career-best 26.9 points while grabbing 8.0 rebounds and dishing out 4.4 assists per game in his fifth season in the league.

And with a new skill in his tool chest, Tatum could improve on those numbers in the upcoming season.