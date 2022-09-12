Confidence Already Wavering Among Patriots? NFL Writer Notes ‘Concern’

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots’ Week 1 defeat to the Miami Dolphins, and the surprising comments from head coach Bill Belichick after the embarrassing defeat, seem to have longtime NFL reporter Albert Breer concerned.

Breer, while on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage Sunday, speculated that Belichick might have indicated the team’s confidence already is starting to waiver in both the coaching staff and bigger picture.

“It was a very un-Patriot like performance. Listening to Bill after the game, my jaw hit the floor, hearing him say that,” Breer said, as shared by NBC Sports Boston. “For him to actually come out and actually say ‘Well, yeah, it was two plays plays here.’ It mirrored what he said after the Raiders game, which was ‘Well, we practiced really well against them.’ It’s jarring seeing Bill talk that way because I think it’s the anthesis of who he is as a football coach.”

Breer added: “I think it means, you wonder if he thinks the team is on the ledge right now – from a confidence stand point. Like if he’s worried the confidence of the team could be shattered, and that they may wind up shutting him and the coach staffing out. That’s where my concern would be right now. And you see some guys going off the reservation already. It’s not a great start.”

The Patriots will try to put the rough start behind them, and in turn earn some confidence, as New England travels to Pittsburgh for a Week 2 matchup with the Steelers on Sunday.