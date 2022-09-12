How Two ‘Bad Plays’ Doomed Patriots In Week 1 Loss To Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The New England Patriots weren’t dominated in Sunday’s season opener. But nearly every pivotal play went the way of their opponent.

Two of those, in particular, turned what might have been a competitive Week 1 matchup into a comfortable Miami Dolphins victory.

“It was really a pretty even game,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said after his team’s 20-7 defeat at Hard Rock Stadium. “Two big plays, 14 points, really skewed the game. … A couple bad plays really hurt us.”

The first came midway through the second quarter, with the Patriots facing a second-and-10 from their own 15-yard line. Dolphins safety Brandon Jones aligned at linebacker level, then crept toward the line just before the snap, sneaking to the outside of edge rusher Melvin Ingram. Brown blocked down on a stunting Ingram, tight end Hunter Henry released into his route and Jones was left free.

The blitzing defensive back nailed quarterback Mac Jones from behind, jarring the ball loose. Ingram scooped it up with one hand and waltzed into the end zone for a Miami touchdown.

The Patriots had prepared for plays like that during the two-week leadup to Sunday’s game. Belichick noted last Tuesday that Miami’s Josh Boyer — a former New England assistant — blitzes his DBs more than almost any other NFL defensive coordinator. The Dolphins ranked second in the NFL in blitz rate in each of the last two seasons. Offensive lines need to be in sync when an opponent sends extra rushers, especially when those are coming from the secondary.