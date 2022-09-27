Did Aaron Judge Reveal Future MLB Plans With Gameday Outfit?

NESN Logo Sign In

All eyes have been on Aaron Judge this Major League Baseball season, and that will continue even after the 2022 campaign concludes.

Judge will be the crown jewel of MLB free agency this offseason. The superstar slugger booked a ticket to the open market by rejecting the Yankees’ best contract extension offer in the preseason and in the process bet on himself. The decision paid off and then some, as Judge’s remarkable season has put him in position to win the American League triple crown.

It’s anyone’s guess where Judge will be playing baseball in the 2023 campaign and beyond. But countless folks on Twitter believe the four-time All-Star tipped his hand on his impending decision via the outfit he wore to Rogers Centre on Monday. Judge sent social media ablaze by rocking a sweatshirt that said “New York or Nowhere” to the Yankees-Blue Jays series opener.

It should be noted that New York or Nowhere is a brand name and not a saying that Judge had placed on a custom sweatshirt. Furthermore, Judge has spent all seven seasons of his big league career to date in the Big Apple and, as a team leader, he simply might be showcasing confidence in a ball club that has very legitimate World Series aspirations.

However, that didn’t stop fans from suggesting the sweatshirt indicates Judge is either re-signing with the Yankees or joining the rival Mets this winter.

And thats all I have to see because if you NY or Nowhere its the Yankees — Phil Ciccone (@02Hollywood02) September 26, 2022

Met — Shea Station (@shea_station) September 26, 2022

Yeah he ain?t going anywhere — Uncle Jessie (@j_henriquez25) September 27, 2022





indeed pic.twitter.com/ZkquC40eDJ — gunna the geno smith enthusiast (@gsauce99) September 26, 2022

He?ll look great in that Mets uni https://t.co/cbE1RMicGe — Daniel Winston (@DanielW983) September 27, 2022

Signing the dotted line on his next MLB contract probably isn’t front of mind for Judge right now. The AL MVP frontrunner is both chasing history and in pursuit of the first World Series championship of his career. But once it comes time to actually talk shop, few likely will be surprised if the Yankees and the Mets make the strongest offers to Judge.