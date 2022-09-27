NHL Central Division Preview: Outlook, Predictions For 2022-23 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL’s Central Division has a clear favorite heading into the 2022-23 season, but a few teams are looking to make waves.

The Colorado Avalanche reached the mountain top, winning the Stanley Cup last season by ending the Tampa Bay Lightning’s run of dominance. That being said, there were five total teams to make it into the NHL playoffs from the Central Division, making the division’s overall outlook an interesting one heading into the season. Some teams got better, others were depleted, and the usual suspects should remain at the bottom following bad offseasons.

Here’s a preview of the Central with teams listed in predicted order of finish.

Colorado Avalanche (Odds to win division: -150)

Notable additions: Alexander Georgiev

Notable subtractions: Nazem Kadri, Darcy Kuemper, Andre Burakovsky, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Nico Sturm

As with many championship-winning teams, it’s difficult to keep everybody heading into the following season. This can be said about the Avalanche, who had to watch Kadri, Burakovsky, Kuemper and others walk while they made sure to lock down their core for another run. The losses will hurt Colorado, but when Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are leading the way, there’s no doubt they should remain the favorites this season to win the Central and perhaps, the Stanley Cup yet again. With Kuemper gone, the Avs did bring in Georgiev, who will get the chance to be the starting netminder on Day 1. They’re betting on a change in net for the second-straight season but with how the Avalanche play, it seems anyone can be between the posts and they’ll succeed.

Minnesota Wild (Odds to win division: +330)

Notable additions: None

Notable subtractions: Cam Talbot, Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov, Jordie Benn

The Wild have a great roster despite no notable additions in the offseason. Last season, Minnesota finished 53-22-7 with 113 points to show for it. The Avalanche may be the heavy favorites but the Wild have a unique combination of young talent and veterans who can help them make a run. Kirill Kaprizov established himself as one of the elite players in hockey when he finished with 47 goals, 61 assists and 108 points. If he’s able to keep up that form of play, it not only should help the Wild but it will make the players around him better.