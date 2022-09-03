Ex-Celtic Tremont Waters Has Impressive FIBA AmeriCup Showing

NESN Logo Sign In

One former Boston Celtics point guard had himself a display during his latest play at the FIBA AmeriCup.

Tremont Waters, who was selected by the Celtics with the 51st overall draft selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, is now representing Puerto Rico’s National Team in the FIBA AmeriCup on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Louisiana State University product finished tied as the leading scorer for Puerto Rico en route to an 88-82 victory over the Dominican Republic. Waters scored 20 points with five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line — named the Player of the game.

You can watch Waters’ full highlights here.

Waters spent two seasons with the Celtics, averaging 3.8 points on 36.1% shooting from the field in 37 games. Following his Boston tenure, Waters proceeded to play just three more games in NBA within the 2021-22 season — playing for the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards.