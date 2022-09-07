Fan Explains What Happened With Red Sox’s Triston Casas’ Home Run Ball

NESN Logo Sign In

The acquisition of Triston Casas’ first major league home run ball turned out to be an interesting ordeal.

The Red Sox first baseman blasted a two-run shot in the second inning on Tuesday against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field to put Boston’s deficit against the Rays to 3-2. Of course, retrieval of the historic ball was in order, and the fan, Jordan, was first met by the Tampa Bay mascot.

The fan received some backlash on social media with many thinking he was “holding the ball hostage” in an attempt to get some sort of compensation for the home run ball, as baseballs can go for a high offer.

However, in an interview with NESN’s Jahmai Webster, he admitted he didn’t know who hit the home run due to dropping his phone while eating. The ball came right to him in the right field stands, and he was right there to catch the ball.

The fan also admitted he was a White Sox fan, despite wearing a Rays jersey — though he did reveal a Chicago logo underneath.

“I was told it was his (Casas’) first home run,” Jordan told Webster, as seen on NESN. “So I walk it over to the dugout. As I’m walking, police and security come up to me, ‘Where you going?’ ‘To the dugout? I’m giving him his ball back.’ And they’re like, ‘No. They’ll come up to you.’ So I just waited, and then they came up.

The full interview can be viewed below: