NFL ‘Absolutely’ Considering Overtaking Player Misconduct Discipline

The NFL might be putting its foot down with the on-field conduct involving players within the league.

A proactive response following one viral preseason brawl could potentially result in the league overtaking the handling of player misconduct during training camp.

The Washington Post’s Mark Maske reported on Tuesday — via one league source — that consideration for the NFL to overtake disciplinary responsibilities is “absolutely” under league consideration.

“The NFL ‘absolutely’ will consider taking jurisdiction over potential discipline of players for actions during joint practices in training camp, source says, under the same system currently used for on-field discipline during games,” Maske tweeted.

This comes in wake of the Aug. 25 incident which saw Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald partake in a physical altercation with the Cincinnati Bengals during joint practices. One which escalated to the point in which Donald viciously swung an opposing player’s helmet around. The NFL responded to Donald’s role in the team-to-team scuffle, by leaving disciplinary action up to the Rams organization.

However, such differing could no longer be an option.

The topic of discussion is “already on the winter agenda,” a league source also told Maske.