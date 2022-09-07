Is Alex Cora Planning On Connor Wong Being Red Sox’s Primary Catcher?

NESN Logo Sign In

Is Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora planning on inserting catching Connor Wong in the 2023 Opening Day lineup?

That question might be a little far-fetched but it does appear that the rookie backstop is starting to not only be more involved with the current plans but has a good shot at being a part of the long-term view as well. Cora was asked if the last month of the season will serve as a tryout by Lou Merloni on WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria and Mego,? on Wednesday and gave an encouraging response regarding the young catcher.

“He’s catching tonight, he’s catching on Friday, he’ll catch Sunday and little by little he’s going to keep getting more at-bats,” Cora said.

The Red Sox’s skipper also mentioned how Wong is working on building relationships with the current pitching staff as an aid for both the present and the future.

Considering Kevin Plawecki’s expiring contract, they’ll be a roster spot for Wong next season should he continue to prove his new-found offensive prowess.