What Potential Ty Montgomery Return Could Mean For Other Patriots RBs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ty Montgomery was on the practice field for the Patriots on Wednesday, which is great news for a New England offense that hasn’t had much of it this summer.

But what does his potential return mean for other running backs on the Patriots roster?

Montgomery, easily New England’s busiest and best passing-down back during training camp, suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury during the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. Many penciled him in for short-term injured reserve — if not a longer-term absence — but in the weeks since, Bill Belichick indicated that Montgomery’s injury might not be that severe.

And while it remains to be seen whether Montgomery will suit up in Sunday’s season opener against the Miami Dolphins, it’s looking more and more like he’ll be active for Week 1.

Consequently, it’s hard to envision rookie running back Pierre Strong having much of a role on Sunday beyond potential participation on special teams. In fact, it’s more likely that the fourth-round pick, who didn’t stand out in any way during training camp, will be a healthy scratch.

The same can be said for practice-squad backs J.J. Taylor and Kevin Harris. If Montgomery ends up sitting, the Patriots could elevate Taylor from the practice squad as either an insurance option or for a legitimate passing-down role. He currently deserves that opportunity over Strong. Harris, a rookie, seems destined to red-shirt this season after an underwhelming preseason.

Should Montgomery play, Taylor and Harris almost certainly will stay on the practice squad.