Julian Edelman To Be Featured In ‘A Football Life’ Documentary

Julian Edelman’s remarkable football journey is getting the NFL Films treatment.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver will be profiled during Season 11 of NFL Network’s “A Football Life,” the network announced Monday. Edelman’s episode is scheduled to premiere Friday, Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

Most New England fans likely know Edelman’s story by heart: the tough-as-nails college quarterback at Kent State, drafted in the seventh round, who eventually became Tom Brady’s favorite target and one of the most productive pass-catchers in both Patriots franchise and NFL postseason history. He played pivotal roles in New England’s fourth-quarter comebacks in Super Bowls XLIX and LI and was the MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

The 36-year-old Edelman, whose self-produced Showtime documentary “100%: Julian Edelman” was released in 2019, officially retired last offseason, though he hasn’t ruled out a potential comeback.

Here is the full schedule for the latest season of “A Football Life”:

Sept. 16: Joe Theismann

Sept. 23: Rod Woodson

Nov. 18: Edgerrin James

Nov. 25: Julian Edelman

Dec. 23: Franco Harris

Dec./Jan. (exact premiere date TBD): 1972 Miami Dolphins

Ex-Patriots players featured in previous “A Football Life” episodes include Willie McGinest, Darrelle Revis, Rodney Harrison, Doug Flutie, Curtis Martin and James Harrison. Head coaches Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells have been, as well.