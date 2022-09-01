Magic Johnson Compliments Danny Ainge After Donovan Mitchell Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Former NBA great and Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Magic Johnson acknowledged one former on-court rival following a blockbuster trade that came out of nowhere Thursday.

Johnson, a former Los Angeles Lakers icon of 13 years, commended ex-rival and former Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge for the job he’s done as a member of the Utah Jazz’s front office.

“Utah’s CEO of Basketball Danny Ainge is doing a fantastic job rearranging Utah roster and acquiring 13 unprotected or light protected picks,” Johnson tweeted. “I don’t think he’s done yet!”

Ainge, who served as an executive of the Celtics for 18 years following a career in which he was a Celtic for eight, dealt franchise star Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ainge and the Jazz acquired a package highlighted by 23-year-old Collin Sexton. Ironically, Sexton was selected with the same draft selection, No. 8 overall, in 2018 which Ainge dealt in order to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Cavaliers.

In 2008, Ainge led the charge in assembling the Celtics roster which would raise the 17th championship banner following their NBA Finals win over the Lakers. Ainge was also named the NBA Executive of the Year that same season.