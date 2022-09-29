NBA Rumors: Celtics Unlikely To Add Former Assistant To Staff

Jay Larranaga currently works under Tyronn Lue with the Clippers

A Boston reunion is unlikely to happen in the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Celtics had reportedly received permission to interview Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga, who got his start in Boston during the 2012-13 season and was on Brad Stevens? staff for three runs to the Eastern Conference finals. Larranaga became a top assistant of the now Celtics president of basketball operations.

However, Larranaga reportedly wants to remain on Tyronn Lue’s staff in Los Angeles, where he is viewed as a valuable member, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix. Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla had wanted to “study the environment,” which was why there was interest to make additions to his staff.

Mazzulla will hope to guide Boston as it looks to adjust without head coach Ime Udoka, who was suspended for the 2022-23 NBA season due to violation of team policies.

