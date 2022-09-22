NESN 360 Hockey Season Annual Offer Launched Today With Two Bruins Tickets, 15% Off BostonProShop.com

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — NESN today announced a limited time promotional offer for the start of the Boston Bruins season consisting of two tickets to select Boston Bruins games and a one-time 15% discount off of a purchase at BostonProShop.com.

The promotional offer begins today and is available while supplies last to customers who select the annual plan. The following select Bruins games are available to choose from upon purchase of a NESN 360 annual plan, subject to availability:

10/1/22 vs. PHI (preseason)

10/8/22 vs. NJD (preseason)

10/17/22 vs. FLA

10/25/22 vs. DAL

10/27/22 vs. DET

11/7/22 vs. STL

11/10/22 vs. CGY

11/13/22 vs. VAN

11/29/22 vs. TBL

12/5/22 vs. VGK

12/13/22 vs. NYI

12/19/22 vs. FLA

1/12/22 vs. SEA

1/22/22 vs. SJS

Customers must redeem their tickets 7 days in advance of a given game and customers must redeem their tickets online by October 29, 2022.

In addition to the tickets, customers will also receive an exclusive 15% discount off a single purchase at BostonProShop.com. Some exclusions apply, and the offer must be redeemed by November 1, 2022.

NESN launched NESN 360, the streaming home of the Boston Bruins and the Boston Red Sox, on June 1, 2022 — making NESN the first regional sports network in the United States to provide a direct-to-consumer viewing option for fans in New England. The service provides Bruins fans with all games that air on NESN (excluding national games), postgame highlights and recaps for every game on NESN, and on-demand titles such as Bruins My Story and Behind the B.

NESN 360 is available for direct subscription with a monthly plan billed at $29.99 once per month or an annual plan billed at $329.99 once per year. The annual plan reflects the first month as just $1, and customers will receive 2 tickets to a 2022-23 Boston Bruins home game and 15% off at BostonProShop.com, while supplies last. Available games and ticket locations shall be provided at the sole discretion of the Boston Bruins.