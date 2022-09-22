How Ex-Celtic Paul Pierce Reacted To Ime Udoka Suspension Reports

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have found themselves to be the talk of the NBA world, and Celtics legend Paul Pierce took to social media to share his opinion on the matter regarding Ime Udoka.

The Celtics head coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, could be in store for a “significant” suspension this season. Further context was provided shortly after when The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Udoka was involved in “an improper and consensual relationship with a female member” of the Celtics staff.

Pierce, MVP of the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad, chimed in on Twitter.

“It should just be a fine not a suspension,” Pierce tweeted on Thursday.

Udoka, 45, was set to embark on his second campaign as an NBA head coach, following up his NBA Finals appearance against the Golden State Warriors. However, with Udoka likely facing a season-long suspension as a result of his actions, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens might be left to defer elsewhere for a head coach. Whether that will last for the duration of an upcoming suspension or serve as Boston’s third head coach in three seasons, remains unknown.

As for the Celtics, who enter the 2022-23 season +185 favorites to finish as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference on DraftKings Sportsbook, the days leading to opening night against the Philadelphia 76ers now include even more adversity.